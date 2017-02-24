‘L&HH’ Cardi B Crazy In Love With Offset: Worried Fame Will Destroy Their Relationship

REX/Shutterstock

Cardi B is head over heels for rapper Offset, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, but the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star is worried that rising fame will ‘destroy their relationship.’ Find out why she’s feeling uneasy about wearing her heart on her sleeve.

Cardi B‘s hot and heavy romance with Migos rapper, Offset, has been the talk of the town. The Love and Hip Hop: New York reality star, 24, has made it clear she’s all about making that “schmoney,” but she might have officially met her match. “Even thought the relationship is still fresh, Cardi’s really into Offset,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Like, for real for real. She digs his sex appeal and how raw and authentic he is. Everything is perfect between them and she wants to grow with him, but she doesn’t want fame to ruin their relationship.”

Our source added, “Like the Cliffhanger game on the Price Is Right, they’re both on that steep incline to stardom and Cardi doesn’t want their careers or their relationship to fall off.” She’s definitely staying on her grind with her reality television and rap career, while her famous counterpart also continues to top the charts. Migos was just featured on Calvin Harris‘ new song “Slide,” alongside Frank Ocean and fans couldn’t get enough of its catchy island vibe!

Offset loves to shower his leading lady with lavish things, as he reportedly gifted his rumored girlfriend with a diamond Cartier bracelet that’s apparently worth a jaw-dropping $25,000! Rumors have been swirling that the two can’t get enough of each other, but both stars have yet to confirm their status. However, they were spotted holding hands after Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

Even if Cardi B and Offset aren’t exclusive, their musical chemistry is off the charts! The duo released their sizzling hit single, “Lick” from her second mixtape, Gangsta B–ch Music Vol. 2, in Feb. 2017. Their rumored romance comes shortly after she called it quits with her longtime ex-fiancé, Tommy Geez in Dec. 2016, who is currently in prison for reported gun charges.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi and Offset’s romance will get more serious? Tell us below!

