Courtesy of Instagram

It’s hot like fire! Calvin Harris dropped his new track ‘Slide’ featuring Migos and Frank Ocean on Feb. 23, delighting fans everywhere. With it’s catchy beat and smooth vibes, this epic collaboration is sure to become a hit! Listen to the dream team!

Calvin Harris, 33, delivered his promise and dropped a sizzling new track featuring Frank Ocean, 29, and Migos on Feb. 23. “Slide” is the first original song from the DJ this year, and it surpassed all expectations. With Frank’s smooth voice and Quavo and Offset‘s lyrical prowess, the song has all the elements of a major hit! Calvin took to Twitter to make the announcement alongside the caption, “Slide ft. Frank Ocean & Migos is out everywhere now.” The song has an island vibe, catchy beat and dope flow, so fans can’t get enough! LISTEN HERE.

Slide ft. Frank Ocean & Migos is out everywhere now — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 24, 2017

After hearing the new single, Calvin was flooded with supportive messages, some of which he re-tweeted. One fan wrote, “I didn’t know i needed @Migos and frank ocean with these summer vibes😩😩😩😩 @CalvinHarris,” while another hilariously added, “‘Slide’ x @CalvinHarris ft. @Migos & Frank Ocean makes me feel like I actually have plans for the weekend & have people keeping tabs on me.” It’s definitely the perfect song for an adventurous night on the town!

Frank made it clear that he “appears courtesy of Frank Ocean,” confirming that he’s still an unsigned artist following the release of his last studio album, Blonde, with his company Boys Don’t Cry. We love that he lent his superb vocals for this future chart-topping banger.

Late last month, Calvin shared snippets of an epic upcoming collaboration. “Ill post liner notes for all my songs in 2017 detailing each instrument played so u can recreate my songs live in the comfort of ur own home,” he told his almost 10 million followers. The DJ previously revealed that he plans to release some “incredible music” this year, and he’s definitely off to a great start!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Calvin’s hot new track? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.