Blac Chyna Gets Cozy With Kourtney Kardashian’s Former Fling Quincy Combs — See Pic

Blac Chyna’s on the prowl! After her split with Rob Kardashian, Chyna didn’t waste any time putting on her hottest catsuit and going out on the town! You have to see the sexy pic of her with Quincy Combs… you know, Kourtney Kardashian’s former flame! Is she taking a shot at Rob and the rest of the Kardashians?

It looks like Blac Chyna, 28, had a wild Thursday night out with her bestie, Amber Rose, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian’s 37, former boo, Quincy Combs! The hot momma posed for a sexy snap in a skintight, curve-hugging, red catsuit, and she’s never looked better.

The photo comes at an interesting time since Chyna’s newly single. Not to mention, she was out on the town with a man that Kourtney is very close to. Out of all people, Quincy? — Could it be a dig? He’s been known to spend a lot of time with Kourtney, and there’s been major speculation that they’ve been an item in the past, dating all the way back to 2015. However, let’s pump the breaks on this for now. Amber is actually pretty close with Quincy, so Chyna probably just joined in on the fun. Who knows if it’ll ruffle some feathers though since the tensions are probably high with Chyna and the Kardashian family.

Chyna’s been looking calm, cool and collected although she just split with Rob Kardashian, 29, in mid-Feb. 2017. The model reportedly picked up and disappeared on Rob and their baby girl, Dream, 3 months, without any communication. After that, reports surfaced that the tumultuous couple had called off their wedding, supposedly set for summer 2017, completely.

Although we learned that Rob hasn’t been taking the split too well, Chyna, on the other hand, is doing just fine. “She’s done,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us, adding that her head just isn’t in it because she think’s Rob is too much stress and drama. While Rob is upset over the whole breakup, new reports claim that he’s trying to focus on himself and his work at the moment. And, we think that’s a good idea.

Since Chyna and Rob are on the outs, could we be on the brink of a nasty custody battle over Dream? While the reality stars have yet to speak out publicly, we’ve learned that Kris Jenner, 61, is prepared to “fight tooth and nail” for custody of Dream for her son, if it comes to that. And, everyone knows that you don’t mess with momma Kris. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that.

