Blac Chyna Hot & Heavy With Quincy Combs As Heartbroken Rob Kardashian Mourns

Courtesy of Instagram

Blac Chyna’s living the single girl dream once again. The model-turned-reality star is getting hot and heavy with Quincy Combs, who’s been busting out with his very best charm offensive. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE 411 on their fun and flirty night together. Read on for all the details.

It’s 2017 and Blac Chyna, 28, has her priorities together. New body? Check! No more drama with Rob Kardashian, 29? Check! New man? Possible double check! Chyna set tongues wagging after posting a hot group selfie recently with sex symbol Quincy Combs, 25 — and HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY report that the flirting between the two was off the chain!

“Chyna is feeling herself once again and Quincy is giving her all the life she needs,” a source close to the beauty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was all up on her, telling her how incredible her body looked, how sexy she is, and how he doesn’t believe she’s a mother of two by the way she looks. Q is real smooth with his words and a 100-percent gentlemen and Chyna was eating it up like candy. She thinks he’s crazy sexy and would love to know him more.”

While this all sounds amazing and romantic for Chyna, her poor baby daddy and now-ex-boyfriend, is heartbroken and struggling to rebuild his life. Meanwhile, as any chance of reconciliation between Rob and Chyna appears less and less likely by the day, Rob’s momager, Kris Jenner, is gearing up for a custody battle. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the 61-year-old has vowed to fight like crazy for Rob to get custody of his daughter, Dream Kardashian.

“Dream has brought so much love, and happiness into Rob’s life, and there’s no way Kris is going to let Chyna take that away from him,” another source told HollywoodLife.com. “She’s the first thing he thinks of when he wake up and the last thing on his mind when he goes to sleep. Just like Robert Kardashian Sr., Rob Jr. is an amazing father, and Kris will make damn sure that Chyna doesn’t try to deprive him of seeing his daughter.”

