Beyonce, is there something you’re not telling us? The pregnant singer posted a super cute photo with Blue Ivy on Instagram, but there’s one thing we can’t get over — it’s a Snapchat pic! Beyonce and Blue are rocking the iconic deer filter, so does Queen Bey actually have a secret account?! Here’s what we know.

Beyonce, 35, took fans by surprise when she shared a sweet Instagram photo of herself and Blue Ivy, 5, using the Snapchat filter at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 23. There’s only one way to get that adorable deer filter, and it’s by having a Snapchat. Almost immediately after she posted the picture, the Beyhive started freaking out.

One fan wrote, “You have snap?!? I’m gonna cry lol.” Another said, “Stop it bey Tell us your Snapchat.” Give the people what they want, Beyonce! The singer is notoriously private about her personal life, and she only shows fans what she wants them to see, so we’re probably not going to be finding out her Snapchat name anytime soon. Beyonce’s a clever girl, so she could be using Snapchat account under Blue Ivy’s name.

Now that Beyonce has some time on her hands, maybe we’ll get to see more photos of the songstress using the Snapchat filters. The singer recently cancelled her highly-anticipated Coachella performance due to her twin pregnancy. She dropped out of the festival because her doctors told her to keep a “less rigorous schedule in the coming months.”

Beyonce has not revealed how far along she is, but HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY from an expert that the “Formation” singer is well into her second trimester. She’ll likely give birth in May or June! She needs all the rest she can get before the twins arrive!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Beyonce has a secret Snapchat account? Let us know!

