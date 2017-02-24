April The Giraffe: Animal Lovers Get Impatient Waiting For Birth Of Her Calf — Epic Memes

Image Courtesy of Nexstar Broadcasting

We want it now! April the giraffe has become a worldwide sensation, causing animal lovers everywhere to patiently wait by their screens for the birth of her calf. Several are sharing hilarious memes, which perfectly capture the anticipation!

Everyone can’t stop talking about April, the famous pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York. With her precious baby calf due any day now, animal lovers have been glued to the live stream so they can tune into the spectacular moment she gives birth. However, the wait is definitely draining some viewers, causing many to vent their frustrations and anticipation via social media. One of our personal favorites is a gif of Viola Davis rolling her eyes, alongside the hilarious message, “Me every time #AprilTheGiraffe squats down but just ends up napping.”

Me every time #AprilTheGiraffe squats down but just ends up napping pic.twitter.com/sqcRvQczxL — Abby (@abby_evans4) February 24, 2017

Me waiting for April the giraffe to have her baby. #AprilTheGiraffe #giraffewatch pic.twitter.com/9QBHeMaMLL — Kelly G (@kgsmalls_) February 24, 2017

Me and the rest of the world right now: #AprilTheGiraffe pic.twitter.com/gLyvGo1m6K — Marissa Reinert (@mlreinert24) February 24, 2017

Another witty fan decided to share a pic of the character Rose from Titanic in her older age, with a message that reads, “It’s been 84 years.” She captioned it, “Me waiting for April the giraffe to have her baby. #AprilTheGiraffe #giraffewatch.” The struggle is real! One Twitter user even shared an image of a google search that reads, “signs a giraffe is about to give birth,” proving how many of us can’t get April off our minds! Clearly, fans are beyond pumped to see the calf make its debut!

April is 16 months pregnant, so we’re sure she’s just as ready as we are! Luckily, fans were recently treated to a clip of the baby moving in her belly and it was incredible. He or she was even twisting and turning. The giraffe and her younger partner Oliver, 5, will be welcoming their first child together, so it’s a big deal! She’s also the proud mom of four or five other little ones.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and will stand about 6 feet tall when born, zoo officials said. The process reportedly can take either a few hours or days, so it’s just a matter of time! Once hooves appear, things move quicker, then it’s likely one hour before it’s out and about!

