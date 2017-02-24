April The Giraffe: A Naming Contest For Her Baby ‘In The Works’

Ever since April, the giraffe went into labor on Feb. 22, the world has been obsessed with her! Now that we’re about 48hrs into her labor, fans have been taking guesses at what her baby’s name will be! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY got the scoop on how the baby’s name will be chosen, and what will happen after the birth!

“We do have a naming contest in the works, Jordan Patch from Animal Adventure Park, in Harpursville, New York, where April the giraffe resides told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. SO, that means that you guys may be able to be a part of naming April’s baby! And, that’s not all — “A current, possible exclusive deal with a day time talk show,” is in the works, Jordan told us. OMG! “We are shocked on just how viral this has gone.”

Right now, April and her health, as well as her baby’s health is the main priority for Animal Adventure Park. Therefore, Jordan couldn’t divulge any more details to us at this time. While you try to contain your excitement about this epic news, be sure to tune into April’s live stream!

The world has been obsessed with 15-year-old April, ever since the news broke that she and her mate, Oliver, 5, were expecting a baby. And, we’re happy to confirm that although she’s been in labor for over 48hrs as of Feb. 24, she’s doing great and “looking great,” the Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook posted in an update. April’s been getting the best care, and she’s been monitored throughout the days and evenings. The park revealed that “her physical posturing and other activity” they’ve observed, suggests that the birth of April and Oliver’s baby is near! The park staff is on stand by, even if the birth happens in the middle of the night, and veterinary observation happens every day.

April and Oliver are set to enjoy “yard time” today [Feb. 24], however they will be kept apart as a result of April’s condition. “His rambunctious play for an extended period could have negative effects,” the Facebook update continued. “Boys will be boys.”

