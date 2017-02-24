IT’S THE CIRCLE OF LIFE! As the world patiently waits for April the giraffe to go into labor, Animal Adventure Park shared incredible footage of her baby moving inside her large belly! You can actually see the unborn calf making twists and turns!

Seriously though, is there anything cooler than nature?! The way our ecosystem manages to sustains itself is truly astonishing! Everyone’s latest obsession is April, a pregnant giraffe living at Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York. With her baby due any day now, the park had the brilliant idea to set up a live stream so animal lovers could tune in for her birth. In this particular video, you can see a lot of movement in April’s belly. Her baby appears to be making kicks and turns with possible contractions going on as well.

To watch a wild animal go through something so monumental is incredibly rare, which explains why April has basically become a celebrity in her own right! Animal Adventure Park has been publishing daily updates on April’s health via their Facebook page, with Dr. Tim and Secondary Giraffe Keeper Corey keeping regular tabs on her. Here’s what we know about the famous giraffe so far — she’s 16 months pregnant, her baby daddy’s name is Oliver (whom she lives with), she has her own Twitter profile that’s full of hilarious pregnancy commented (#GiraffeProblems), and she’s a mother to four or five other calfs!

Ugh, wouldn’t it be so cool to be an animal for a day? You could literally just eat, sleep, and chill all day long. There wouldn’t be any rent to pay or responsibilities to be had. Life at Animal Adventure Park sounds pretty perfect, and April isn’t the only one benefitting from it! Tons of animals have found happy homes in New York, including a pack of bears who just moved into a new territory inside the park. There’s video of that, too!

