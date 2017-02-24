‘ANTM’ Trans Model Slams Caitlyn Jenner: We Don’t Need You To Save Us From Trump

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Caitlyn Jenner’s heart was in the right place when she struck out against Donald Trump over transgender issues, but at least one member of the community isn’t happy about it. We’ve got the details on how ‘ANTM’ trans model Isis King is throwing massive shade at the reality star.

Well this is awkward! Caitlyn Jenner, 67, totally advocated for the transgender community by calling out the Trump administration for stripping federal protection of trans students being able to use the bathroom of their gender identity, as opposed their birth sex. In a moving video, she declared the decision to be “a disaster” and asked to speak to the president one on one. That that isn’t sitting well with transgender model Isis King, 31, who claims that the reality star isn’t in touch with the trans community.

The former America’s Next Top Model star penned an open letter to the Olympian, saying “I just saw the clip of Caitlyn calling out Donald Trump and it reminded me that internal issues of color and class within the trans community have to be dealt with,” Isis wrote. “I believe it clouds Caitlyn’s ability to actually relate to this community — our community — that she advocates for.”

She openly scolded the reality star for being late to the party, saying “Caitlyn: I have, like so many women of color, helped blazed trails for our sisters, brothers and siblings, and I have seen how you treated me. We do not need you to save us.” Ouch!

Isis recalled a story of how the two crossed paths at the TransNation Queen USA Pageant in Los Angeles in Oct. 2016, revealing “Both being trans women doing public work on behalf of our community, I was looking forward to meeting her,” but the encounter allegedly went horribly wrong. Instead of friendly conversation, Isis claims, “Caitlyn and her handler walked in front of me as if I had not been waiting and straight into the empty elevator.” Her assistant made matters worse by asking “I’m sorry. Can you wait until the next one comes?”

“I was completely stunned because the elevator could clearly hold at least eight people,” Isis continued. “I could not believe this happened to me, and immediately felt as if I had just been told to move to the back of the bus. It was as if I was not good enough, not worthy enough, not rich enough, not famous enough to ride with these three white women. Wasn’t I also there as a special guest?” Wow, no wonder Isis doesn’t want Caitlyn speaking on her behalf.

