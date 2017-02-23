Lady Gaga & Taylor Swift Replacing Beyonce At Coachella? Organizers Try To Find Fill In

REX/Shutterstock

Now that Beyonce has dropped out of Coachella, it’s game on for who will replace her! At the very last minute, producers are throwing around big names like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift to fill in as the concert’s headliner. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE update!

For those die-hard Beyonce, 35, fans who are still bawling over her Coachella drop out, WE’VE GOT GOOD NEWS! There are still plenty of A-listers singers in the running to replace her on stage. “Everyone that is available will be asked,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Organizers are already scrambling to ask very big artists and Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Taylor Swift are the front runners on the wish list.” As bummed out as we are over losing the Queen Bey, those performers all sound amazing!

Today was a bitter day for music lovers as the “Formation” singer broke the shocking news through her Parkwood Entertainment company. Through a statement, the lead producer said, “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” according to the Associated Press. Don’t lose hope, though, because she’ll 100% perform NEXT YEAR! Are tickets sales posted for 2018 yet? No? Damn it!

“Coachella is very happy that Beyonce will make up missing the show because they know they will have the best performances ever,” continues the source. There was always a part of us that knew Beyonce would postpone her concert. She is pregnant with TWINS, after all. Plus, the doctors we EXCLUSIVELY spoke with said performing at Coachella could pose series health risks for her babies. The Grammys performer has been experiencing intense morning sickness and body aches. The best thing for her to do now is relax and enjoy being her pregnancy!

HollywoodLifers, who would YOU like to see replace Beyonce at Coachella? Comment below!

