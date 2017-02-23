Daveigh Chase: 5 Things To Know About Actress Allegedly Questioned In Death Investigation

Courtesy of Instagram

Daveigh Chase was allegedly arrested on Feb. 22, and is now reportedly being questioned in an alleged death investigation from a week prior. The actress reportedly dumped a man’s body in LA and allegedly took off. After the shocking report surfaced, everyone is wondering who she is, and you may have known her all along…

Daveigh Chase, 26, is reportedly in some hot water with police, after a shocking report claimed that she was allegedly associated with an unidentified man’s death on Feb. 15 in LA. The actress allegedly rushed a dying man to an LA hospital in the early hours of the morning on Feb. 15, and immediately left, as reported by TMZ. Staff at the medical center reportedly pronounced the man dead after finding him outside the hospital where Daveigh allegedly left him. The site claimed someone tipped off police that the actress was reportedly with the man just hours before his alleged death.

When police allegedly looked her up, they found a reported outstanding warrant, and reportedly arrested her on Feb. 22. So, is she a suspect in the alleged death investigation? — Get the full scoop here. In the meantime, while this story is still developing… here’s everything you need to know about her.

1. Daveigh is an actress.

She is best known for her role as Rhonda Volmer in the HBO series, Big Love. Daveigh actually voiced the character of Lilo Pelekai in the Disney hit franchise, Lilo & Stich. If that didn’t jog your memory, then this will — Daveigh starred in the 2002 popular film, The Ring, as the main character, Samara Morgan. Yes, the scary girl that crawled out of the well, who’s still in your nightmares. Her performance earned her the “Best Villain” award at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards. She’s even made guest appearances on Charmed, ER and more.

2. She was born Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although Daveigh was born in Vegas, she was raised in Albany, Oregon, according to her IMDb page.

3. You may have see Daveigh long before she became an actress..

She did her first commercial at age 7 for Campbell’s Soup.

4. Daveigh has many other talents.

She’s actually a singer and a dancer, and started performing shows in her hometown at the age of 3. Speaking of singing… In 1999, she had the opportunity to be the lead singer with a band as an opening act for Reba McEntire, 61, according to IMDb. AND, Steven Spielberg, 70, also picked her to sing “God Bless America” in his 2001 film, A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

5. She’s pretty active!

According to her Instagram, Daveigh enjoys hiking and spending time with her friends and her dog.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new report about Daveigh?

