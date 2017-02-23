Golden State Warriors Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream — Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

West coast war! Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors will travel down state to battle the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Feb. 23rd at 10:30pm EST. Don’t miss a single hoop in this NBA battle for Western Conference dominance and watch it all online here!

This game is going to be good. The Golden State Warriors have the best players in the NBA and the best record in the league at 47-9 while the Los Angeles Clippers are in fourth place, 12 games back at 35-21. But despite the big difference in total wins, when these two teams meet up in Los Angeles, they will be going at it like the conference title is on the line. The Clippers are on a 4-game winning streak and when they play well, they can take down the Warriors or any team in the league.

The Warriors have been getting it done all season long with solid defense and lights-out shooting. With Kevin Durant, 28, now in the mix alongside Klay Thompson, 27, Draymond Green, 26, Stephen Curry, 28, and Zaza Pachulia, 33, Golden State might have the toughest starting 5 in basketball. Steph can shoot from anywhere on the floor and often does. Sinking a halfcourt buzzer beater for the lead is no big deal for the former MVP and recent All-Star. The Clippers will need all the help they can get from the home crowd if they are going to stay in this game.

On the other side of the court, the Clips are getting the job done with good ball handling and uptempo offense. The kids from LA know how to stretch out the floor when needed and they can slow the game down in the fourth quarter to close out teams. Led by Blake Griffin, 27, the Clippers can get this win if they have a flawless game, but will they?

