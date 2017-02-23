New York Knicks Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Now that the fun of the NBA All-Star Game is over, it’s time to go back to work. For LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, that means taking on the New York Knicks on Feb. 23. It should be a wild match so tune in to see every second!

Going into this game, the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the busiest teams, trying to find their major “playmaker” before the NBA Trade deadline. With LeBron James, 32, venting his frustrations over the team, fans eagerly watched to see if the Cavs pull together a major deal ahead of their game with the New York Knicks. The Cavs take on Carmelo Anthony, 32, and the Knicks at 8:00 PM ET, so be sure to catch every moment of this game.

For the Knicks, it was a case of seeing who would blink first: Melo or Phil Jackson, 71. The Knicks’ president of basketball operations and Melo are not on the best of terms, with the 13-time NBA Champion throwing some not-so-subtle shade on Feb. 7, according to the New York Post. After a Bleacher Report column blasted Melo as “brand obsessed” player not focused on winning, Phil tweeted that the takedown “almost rings the bell.”

On the other side of the court, the Cavs reportedly interviewed Larry Sanders, 28, on Feb. 22, according to ESPN. The former Milwaukee Bucks player was one of the most prolific shot-blockers in the league, averaging 1.8 blocks per game. He hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2014-15 season, following a second suspension for marijuana usage. He entered a program at Rogers Memorial hospital for anxiety, depression and mood disorders. In Jan. 2017, he announced his comeback to the NBA, and he may have just walked into a huge opportunity.

The Cavs have been looking for a rim protector, and Larry has some connections with the Cavs organization. Assistant coaches Larry Drew and Jim Boylan both worked with Larry in Milwaukee. They probably spoke-up when the Cavs were searching for a replacement for Chris “Birdman” Andersen, 38. Chris went down in Dec. 2016 with an ACL tear, and the Cavs traded him to the Charlotte Hornets, who subsequently waived him. Yikes. So, Chris needs a job when he comes back. Maybe Larry can hook him up with the Bucks?

Do you think the Cavs will repeat as NBA champions, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think that the team, no matter who they get through trades, is pretty much doomed to fail?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.