TI & Tiny Back On After Romantic Valentine’s Day Reunion: Why She Can’t Dump Him

It’s incredibly hard for anyone to leave the person they’ve been in love with for 15 plus years, just ask Tiny. The former Xscape singer’s relationship with bad boy hubby T.I. is back on after their romantic Valentine’s Day reunion. Now HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting why she just cant quit him.

No doubt, Tiny, 41, and T.I., 36, are experiencing some relationship problems as of late. But despite Tiny’s suspicions that TIP has a few side pieces, she still loves him and finds it increasingly difficult to end their marriage for good. “She can’t escape him because he’s a good father and when he wants to be, he’s the most romantic and loving man she’s ever known,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Things are good with them now and they had a sweet Valentine’s Day and he’s back in her good graces. But Tiny still has doubts about him when it comes to other women,” the source says, adding that she wants things to go back to normal and hopes TIP will “look at her and love her the way he did when they first met.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the couple had a sweet and romantic Valentine’s Day. It was low-key and elegant in its own way as the two dined at one of Tiny’s favorite restaurants. “Tiny comes in all the time and is usually by herself or in the drive-thru with the kids or her friends,” a manager at Chick-Fil-A, just on the outskirts of Atlanta, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But this time was unusual because T.I. was with her and they looked really happy together. They seemed like a regular, happy married couple. T.I. even opened the door for her — he was being sweet.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. & Tiny’s marriage will survive in 2017?

