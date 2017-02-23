Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

The Weeknd Shows Love For GF Selena Gomez In A Bikini — His Sweet Gesture

Thu, February 23, 2017 4:19pm EST by 1 Comment
The Weeknd Likes Selena Gomez Bikini Photo
Courtesy of Muse Productions
View Gallery
11 Photos

The Weeknd is one lucky guy to have a girlfriend in Selena Gomez — and he knows it! When a steamy bikini photo of Selena from her movie ‘Spring Breakers’ surfaced on Instagram on Feb. 23, it was mere minutes before the ‘Starboy’ singer showed his love for the pic. See how he did it right here!

Selena Gomez, 24, is one of the most gorgeous women alive, and her boyfriend The Weeknd (AKA Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), 26, is aware of this. When Billboard posted a throwback pic of Sel in her movie Spring Breakers, Abel “liked” it within a half hour! See the proof below:

screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-4-01-54-pm

Selena Gomez Throws The Weeknd A Suprise Party — SEE PICS

Abel has since unliked the pic, but fortunately we got that grab before he did so. Come on, don’t be afraid to flaunt your affection for your loving GF! She certainly isn’t — take a look at this pic of Selena wearing a t-shirt from The Weeknd’s Starboy merchandise collection below:

No need to hide it, Abel!

As we previously told you exclusively, Sel and her BF keep in touch when they’re apart by holding steamy FaceTime sessions. Everyone knows that the key to long distance relationships is communication, and when you’re a busy artist, video chatting is the perfect way to do it!

Finally, The Weeknd’s tour has taken him to Europe, and he won’t be back until March 13…no wonder he’s drooling over bikini pics while he’s a continent away!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sweet that The Weeknd follows Selena on social media like that? Tell us!

More Selena & The Weeknd News:

Selena Gomez Thinks Justin Bieber Needs To Get Over His Obsession With Her & Move On
Selena Gomez Caught Wearing The Weeknd’s Clothes While They’re Apart — See Sweet Pic
The Weeknd Announces Opening Acts For Fall Tour -- Is Selena Gomez Joining Him?

ad