The Weeknd Shows Love For GF Selena Gomez In A Bikini — His Sweet Gesture

The Weeknd is one lucky guy to have a girlfriend in Selena Gomez — and he knows it! When a steamy bikini photo of Selena from her movie ‘Spring Breakers’ surfaced on Instagram on Feb. 23, it was mere minutes before the ‘Starboy’ singer showed his love for the pic. See how he did it right here!

Selena Gomez, 24, is one of the most gorgeous women alive, and her boyfriend The Weeknd (AKA Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), 26, is aware of this. When Billboard posted a throwback pic of Sel in her movie Spring Breakers, Abel “liked” it within a half hour! See the proof below:

Abel has since unliked the pic, but fortunately we got that grab before he did so. Come on, don’t be afraid to flaunt your affection for your loving GF! She certainly isn’t — take a look at this pic of Selena wearing a t-shirt from The Weeknd’s Starboy merchandise collection below:

Family Game night!! I love them all even though they almost beat me up…@selenagomez "date" for the night was two hours late so he missed group photo @rayhughesla! NO THEY ARE NOT REALLY DATING. @iamemilydawn @wipeyoownass @lh7management @stephaniehail A post shared by Kicked to the Curb Productions (@kicked2thecurbproductions) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:57am PST

No need to hide it, Abel!

As we previously told you exclusively, Sel and her BF keep in touch when they’re apart by holding steamy FaceTime sessions. Everyone knows that the key to long distance relationships is communication, and when you’re a busy artist, video chatting is the perfect way to do it!

Finally, The Weeknd’s tour has taken him to Europe, and he won’t be back until March 13…no wonder he’s drooling over bikini pics while he’s a continent away!

