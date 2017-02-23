Taylor Swift Should Replace Beyonce At Coachella: Why She’d Be Perfect For The Festival

REX/Shutterstock

Now that we know Beyonce won’t be performing at this year’s Coachella, I think it’s time to find a replacement for her and in my opinion, the best choice would be Taylor Swift. Keep reading to find out why!

Who am I kidding? Taylor Swift would be great for anything, but she’d be amazing as a headliner at this year’s Coachella Music Festival! Not only has she proven time and time again that she can command a massive crowd, but it’d be the perfect opportunity for her to drop some hot new songs.

Forget Beyonce — yes, of course I’m sad that she backed out of performing at the festival due to doctors orders pertaining to her pregnancy, but we have to look to the future and right now, there’s no headliner on Feb. 15 and 22. Obviously, there needs to be a replacement, and immediately upon hearing the news, my mind went straight to T-Swizzle for Bey’s replacement. I saw her twice during the 1989 World Tour, and she was amazing in concert.

Plus, I’ve been aching for some new music from Taylor. It’s been two and a half long years since she last released a new album. We know she’s been working on some killer new hits, but there’s no set date on when we’ll hear anything. How cool would it be for her to perform at Coachella and premiere the new music for the massive crowd? The fans would go wild — heck, I would go wild!

Obviously, no replacement for Beyonce has been revealed, but I hope the producers seriously consider Taylor Swift.

As we previously told you, in a statement to The Associated Press on Feb. 23, Beyonce‘s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said, “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

