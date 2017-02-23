‘Table 19’ Stills: Anna Kendrick Gets Dumped & Dismissed In New Wedding Comedy

Image Courtesy of FOX Searchlight

In these EXCLUSIVE stills of ‘Table 19’ provided to HollywoodLife.com, Anna Kendrick learns what it’s like to be stuck at a table with a bunch of randoms that the bride and groom feel obligated to invite. Yikes!

Not only does Anna Kendrick, 31, get dumped in Table 19 by her boyfriend, but the end of the relationship also results in her losing the Maid of Honor spot in her ex’s wedding. Even better? Anna, who plays Eloise in the film, still decides to attend the wedding and ends up getting stuck at a table full of nobodies. In these EXCLUSIVE stills given to HollywoodLife.com, we get to see Anna in action as Eloise, as well as many of her incredible co-stars including Lisa Kudrow and June Squibb. So cool!

If you check out the gallery, you’ll see 8 brand new stills from Table 19. One shows Eloise fighting with her ex, Teddy, played by Wyatt Russell, as her new friends from the “randoms” table back her up. Another shows Lisa’s Bina Kepp hilariously dressed identical to the wait staff at the ceremony. Whoops!

You’ll also notice two behind-the-scenes photos from the making of Table 19, including Anna getting some last minute direction at the wedding, and another of her and Wyatt discussing an upcoming shot with director Jeffrey Blitz. Isn’t it awesome to get a sneak peek at how movies are made? We love it!

Here’s the full synopsis for Table 19, which comes out on March 3: Ex-maid of honor Eloise (Anna Kendrick) — having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text — decides to hold her head up high and attend her oldest friend’s wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the ‘random’ table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets (but not before sending something nice off the registry). As everyone’s secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19. Friendships — and even a little romance — can happen under the most unlikely circumstances.

