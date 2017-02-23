Image Courtesy of Access Hollywood

Nobody is every going to be good enough to date Todd Chrisley’s daughter Savannah, but her new NBA beau Chandler Parsons has him really on edge. We’ve got the details on how Todd already thinks the hoops star is a ‘douchebag.’

Uh oh! Todd Chrisley always knows best when it comes to his family, and the reality star is fuming that his pride and joy daughter Savannah is now dating an NBA player. The 19-year-old and her dad, 47, sat down for an interview to discuss her new romance with Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons, 28, and in his true tell-it-like-it-is style, Todd called Chandler a “douchebag” not once but THREE TIMES!

Savannah revealed to Access Hollywood Live how her dad found out they were dating, saying that she went to one of Chandler’s games and they went out to dinner afterwards and that’s when one of Todd’s fans busted the new couple. “Someone tweets him a picture, ‘Hey Todd, thought you’d like to know she’s out with Chandler Parsons,'” Savvy laughed. Todd immediately hated him right out of the gate, saying, “Here I am googling cause I know nothing about sports, and I’m like ‘what a douchebag.'” HAH!

He did throw Chandler a little praise now that he’s actually got to meet him several times, saying “I got to know him and he has one of the greatest personalities out there.” Host Natalie Morales then asked him if he’s changed his mind on calling him the d-word and Todd stood his ground, hilariously declaring, “No, I’m sure he’s still a douchebag. He’s an acceptable douchebag” Oh Todd, never change. PLEASE never change!

The Chrisley Knows Best star is terrified his beauty queen daughter is going to be labeled a “ho” for dating the athlete. “He’s got a great personality, he’s got a great sense of humor, but he’s an NBA player. He’s an NBA player, with that being said, they’re ho-hounds. My daughter’s going to be on that list.”

Todd is SO in tune with the fact that a lot of ballers have side pieces, and he put Savannah on blast that she’s probably going to get cheated on. “They have two phones…side chick, main chick. Let’s call it was she is now,” he declared. “As long as I’m the main I’m good,” Savannah protested and Todd hit right back with, “That’s the problem, the main always thinks they’re the main.” OMG Todd you are SO right!!! This man needs his own dating advice show because he is a wise one!

