How To Finally Control Your Adult Acne & Get Perfect Skin Like Demi Lovato

Adult acne can be super frustrating — I should know, because even as a beauty expert, I suffer, too! But I found something that really works — and Demi Lovato is a fan!

I’ve been using Renee Rouleau skincare for almost 4 years. I have sensitive, combination skin. I’m oily in the summer, and dry in the winter, but also worried about anti-aging because I am in my 30s. I have tried traditional acne products in the past and they have dried out my skin and ruined any chance of a flawless glow.

Renee divides skin into 9 types to give you the exact products for your needs. She’s recently relaunched her website and brand with all new, gorgeous packaging and I’m obsessed.

Demi Lovato has been seeing Renee for YEARS and is a fan of her Triple Berry Smoothing Peel. (She’s wearing in the photo above.) I use this peel first before using her brand new Rapid Response Detox Masque, which is formulated especially for adult acne. Read what Renee had to say about the mask below!

Renee wrote on her Instagram:

“FINALLY. A skincare product for *adult* acne to prevent breakouts. So…I just wrapped up a busy, busy weekend in L.A. getting my clients’ skin ready for the #GoldenGlobes and the go-to product that I used leading up to the big event was my new Rapid Response Detox Masque… What’s this masque all about? Breakout prevention.

If your strategy for preventing breakouts is to use harsh, drying products, I’m here to tell you, it doesn’t work. It is important to understand that most acne products are intended to dry out breakouts when they are in their active stage; while this is appropriate for someone who has a lot of pustular acne showing all over their face (such as a teenager), it’s simply NOT appropriate for the prevention of adult acne when breakouts are occasional and not consistently all over the face. Drying out the skin will only make it worse as this creates surface cell buildup that can keep oil and bacteria trapped in the pore leading to even more breakouts. Plus, adult skin types need to focus on keeping the skin in a healthy, hydrated state to encourage the slowdown of lines and wrinkles.

I formulated Rapid Response Detox Masque specifically for the prevention of breakouts including “that time of the month” acne. In addition to salicylic acid, one of the key ingredients is lichochalcone. It’s anti-bacterial due to how it can help starve the bacteria so it can’t breed; it also helps to control oil production (lack of oil means lack of breakouts), and it calms irritation immediately. You can use this masque daily leading up to the start of your cycle or a big event, and also at the first signs of breakouts. Seriously. If you are still trying to figure out a way to control your adult acne, this one has your name written all over it. And the scent is delish!”

Try the Berry Smoothing Peel before the Detox Masque once a week and you will totally notice a difference!

