We bet Caitlyn Jenner never in a million years thought her name would be brought up in a tough question and answer session during a White House press briefing. The former Olympian has been used as an example of President Donald Trump flip-flopping on the issue of transgender rights. A reporter asked Trump spokesman Sean Spicer, 45, why the tycoon said that Caitlyn, 67, could use any bathroom she wanted at Trump Tower in New York, but just eliminated federal guidelines that let transgender students use school restrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity rather than the gender listed for them at birth.

The reporter asked why the order was such a priority for the Trump administration just 40 days into his presidency, while Donald himself seemed okay with transgender bathroom rights when it came to Republican Caitlyn. Sean deferred that transgender student bathroom guidelines installed by President Barack Obama‘s administration were overreaching and that the issue should be one decided by states and not the federal government.

Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 issues and I'm here to help! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 18, 2017

“If a state wants to pass a law, that’s their right,” Sean said. “The President has a big heart” but “he does not want to force his beliefs” on the country, he added, trying to make it seem like Donald is more sympathetic to the issue than he really is.

Caitlyn for her part tweeted out that she was available to help Republicans understand LGBTQ issues shortly before Donald was inaugurated, but has remained dead silent on the issue of transgender students now possibly being forced to use the school bathrooms of a sex they don’t identify with. Either the Trump administration didn’t bother to consult her on the topic or she’s choosing to stay out of the political firestorm.

