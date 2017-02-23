Sandra Oh Returning To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? She Reveals Whether She’d Ever Come Back

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans have been dying to find out if Sandra Oh will return to the series ever since her character, Dr. Cristina Yang, left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital back in 2014. Now Sandra herself is speaking out!

“At this point… No, I don’t think so,” Sandra Oh, 45, said when she was asked about returning to Grey’s Anatomy during her recent appearance on Access Hollywood Live. Though the actress was there to promote her new movie Catfight, along with her co-star Anne Heche, of course co-hosts Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales just had to ask if she’d reprise her role as Dr. Cristina Yang! Hello, she was Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) best friend for 10 wonderful seasons!

Sandra, a Golden Globe winner for her performance on the ABC drama, was also asked if she would come back just for the series finale (when it happens), to which she said she has talked with showrunner Shonda Rhimes about the idea. “I just don’t know. It would have to feel right,” she said.

“As an actor, as an artist, it’s a full life that one has,” Sandra said of her career. “And as I look back to that time, which is extremely important and deeply meaningful to me, and it means a lot to me that a whole generation, a new generation of fans are discovering the show. So it means a lot.”

The Catfight actress decided to leave the powerhouse series back in 2014, so Cristina was written out as going to work overseas. Ever since then we have definitely missed Meredith’s “person” and we know she has too! So we will keep holding out hope that one day Sandra might come back, if only for an episode!

