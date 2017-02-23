Sailor Brinkley V. Gigi Hadid: Sexy Model Showdown In Same Dress

REX/Shutterstock

Two of our favorite blonde models landed themselves in a fashion face-off and we are obsessed with both of their looks. Gigi Hadid and Sailor Brinkley Cook both rocked the same exact black feather dress and we can’t decide who whore it better! What do you guys think? VOTE.

Gigi Hadid, 21, and Sailor Brinkley Cook are two gorgeous blonde models, so it doesn’t come as such a surprise that they both opted to wear the same exact dress. Not only did both gals wear the same dress, they even had the same hairstyle, shoes, and lip color — whoah. Who do you guys think wore the dress best?

Gigi rocked the Sally LaPointe feather trim dress first, back in January 2016, when she headed to the Maybelline New York Makeup Runway show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Berlin. The black halter neck dress featured a choker neck and a cutouts on the chest. The waist was cinched in and featured sheer mesh, showing off Gigi’s petite frame. The rest of the gown was form-fitting and around the legs were more sheer mesh panels.

The best part about the entire dress is definitely the hem of the skirt which was completely covered in fluffy black feathers. Gigi topped her look off with a simple pair of black patent leather pumps, a bold red lip, and her hair gelled back and parted in the middle. She looked gorgeous, as always.

Sailor rocked the dress most recently when she headed to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party and she looked just as stunning. Not only did she rock the same exact dress as Gigi, she even wore an almost identical pair of black pumps, and even rocked a red lip and had her hair in the exact same middle part.

We loved both of their looks so much and we can’t decide who whore the dress better! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.