‘Riverdale’ Recap: Polly’s Secret Comes Out At Jason’s Memorial

Only the Blossoms would hand out invitations to a memorial service — and only Cheryl Blossom would wear white. This week on ‘Riverdale’ got really dark, really fast.

Kevin, Betty and Archie were working together to put back together the murder board that was stolen from Kevin’s dad’s office — which included all the paperwork and evidence from the cast. So, they were taking things into their own hands, talking to Jason’s friends to find things out. “Trev,” a friend of Jason’s actually revealed that Jason changed a few weeks into his relationship with Polly; he started selling all of his belongings and dealing drugs. So Betty went to her dad for answers — he told her Jason and Polly had a big fight and Polly attempted suicide — so they sent her away. And that was that.

Betty needed more though, so on the day of Jason’s memorial at that giant gothic mansion, Jughead and Betty went looking for answers in Jason’s room. However, all they found in there was the Blossom’s terrifying grandmother who thought Betty was Polly and asked her where the ring was — yes, Polly and Jason were apparently engaged.

Naturally Betty went back to her father, demanding more information. However, she just learned that Cheryl and Jason’s great grandfather murdered Betty and Polly’s great grandfather after a business deal gone wrong, so that‘s where the family feud started. When she kept pushing, her father warned her to stay out of it. With that, she realized he wasn’t around the night of the drive-in which meant he could definitely have stolen the sheriff’s papers — which meant he could be Jason’s killer. (Spoiler: her dad did have the evidence stolen from the sheriff’s office.)

We have to, of course, touch on Archie, who wasn’t actually there for the Betty drama this week — it was “Juggy” who really stepped up (shipping them, BTW). Archie was really focused on football and his music, quickly realizing (through a punching bag that just appeared in his room) that he couldn’t put 100 percent into both. So he gave up the captain position to focus on music, with the help of Josie & the Pussycats’ Valerie — something that Veronica was definitely jealous of. However, she also had different priorities this week — helping Cheryl get through her nightmare of a family. What a stand up friend!

