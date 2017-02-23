$435 million — That’s the amount of money one lucky winner from Indiana will take home! The Feb. 22 Powerball pot was the 10th largest prize in the game’s history, and we can’t even imagine what we’d do if our numbers were called! But, we can imagine what we’d spend our money on! What would you do with the massive jackpot? TAKE OUR QUIZ!

If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Indiana, your life is about to change… maybe! We finally found out that one lucky winner will take home the $435 million jackpot after Powerball announced that the coveted ticket was sold at a gas station in Lafayette, Indiana, according to USA Today!

The winning numbers were: 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2… so, Indiana native, check your tickets! There was a Match 5 winner sold in New Jersey with Power Play for $2 million, and there were four Match 5 winners sold in Kansas, Massachusetts, New York and Texas for $1 million.

The jackpot actually went up when it jumped from $403 million to $435 million. And, the jackpot is actually the 10th largest prize in the game’s 25-year history!

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If you’ve noticed the Powerball jackpots being a little bit larger, your eyes haven’t been playing tricks on you. Lottery officials actually added more numbers to the game’s formula in Oct. 2015, meaning the odds of winning are far less. The chances of winning sadly dropped from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292 million.

And, if your jaw wasn’t on the floor already from the current jackpot number, here’s a shocker — The biggest Powerball jackpot was a whopping $1.6 BILLION back in Jan. 2016.

IF you won: You could take the vacation you've always wanted to go on, heck, you can actually buy and island; You could buy all of the clothes and shoes you've ever wanted; You could buy a mansion like your favorite Hollywood celebs; You could save a lot and retire early; You could help out your family; OR you can spend it wisely and only buy things you need; ENDLESS possibilities people!

Now, what would YOU do with the?! — Don’t forget to take our quiz, above!

HollywoodLifers, how would you spend the jackpot if you won? Tell us below!