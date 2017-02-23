Tara Wallace Pregnant With Peter Gunz’ Baby? — How She’s Handling The Rumors

Image Courtesy of Instagram

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Tara Wallace has had to put up with a pretty serious rumor recently — that she’s expecting yet another baby with her ex Peter Gunz! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY how Tara is dealing with the whispers.

“Tara [Wallace] has a pretty thick skin, but what woman wants people saying she’s pregnant when she’s not? And right now she definitely is not,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how the 35-year-old Love & Hip Hop: New York star is handling the rumors that she’s having a FOURTH baby with her 50-year-old ex and co-star on the VH1 reality TV series, Peter Gunz.

Styled by @looksbylunden in my @versaillesbklyn #sexylittleblackdress #LAHHNY #TheReunion #beautybyteknique A post shared by Taranasha Wallace (@iamtarawallace) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Rumors that Tara was pregnant again started spreading on Feb. 20 when the lovely lady arrived at Part 1 of the Love & Hip Hop: New York reunion and fans began to comment on what they thought was a baby bump. That apparently hasn’t gone over well with the mother of three of Peter’s children — Kaz, Jamison, and baby Gunner, who was born in February 2016 and who Tara is reportedly still nursing.

“Actually, she’s been losing weight,” the source continued. “She’s been working out again and working hard to get back in shape. She looked hot on the reunion show and she loved her dress.” Alright, Tara! Good for you! “She never expected people to think she was pregnant. It’s hurtful, but she’s not thinking about it too much,” the insider said of how Tara feels right now. “She’s way too busy with her kids to worry about it.”

Fans are also starting to question if Peter and Tara are back together amid the pregnancy rumors, but luckily HollywoodLife.com got to hear from Tara EXCLUSIVELY that just isn’t the case, though they do spend a lot of time together for their children’s sake. “The kids need to see you getting along and not just fighting. We do birthday dinners together and if there are days we don’t have stuff to do, we may take them to the movies together,” Tara said.

HollywoodLifers, do you like how Tara is handling the pregnancy rumors? Give us all your thoughts below!

