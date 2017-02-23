‘L&HH’ Peter Gunz & Tara Wallace: Promising Her He’s Done With Amina Buddafly

REX/Shutterstock

‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ star Peter Gunz is doing everything he can to win back Tara Wallace, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, even swearing up and down that he’s done with Amina Buddafly. So, does she actually believe her ex is a changed man?

Peter Gunz, 50, made it perfectly clear that he hopes to reconcile with his ex Tara Wallace, 34, especially by asking Amina Buddafly, 33, for a divorce on the Feb. 6 episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York. Even though Tara will always have love for the father of her children, she’s not going to welcome him back with open arms quite yet. “She has not officially taken Peter back but it’s going that way, she wants to be a family again for the sake of her kids,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She lives for those three boys and she wants them to have their dad around full time. One thing she can’t have though, is him messing around with Amina.”

“He’s promised her he’s done with Amina but Tara still has major doubts,” our source continued. “But she’s all about her boys and their happiness so the odds are very high she will put her doubts aside and look for the best in Peter. Having a good relationship with him is best for her kids and she always tries to do what’s best for them.” In fact, Tara’s been busy focusing on her career and taking care of their youngest son Gunner Ethan Pankey, who was born in Feb. 2016.

Fans thought the former flames reconciled after tuning into Part 1 of the Love & Hip Hop: New York reunion on Feb. 20. Pregnancy rumors began to swirl when viewers began speculating that she had a fuller appearance. However, an insider told us that “Tara is absolutely not pregnant.” Aside from Gunner, the pair only has two sons named Kaz and Jamison Wallace.

In case you forgot, Peter and Tara were together for years, before he left her for Amina. Despite the change of events, Amina thinks their love triangle is FAR from over. “He’s not officially with either of us because we both want to move on but we are both struggling with saying no to him,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Even if [Tara] puts her foot down and says no to him, which is possible, it’s not completely over between them and I don’t think it ever will be.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tara should give Peter another chance at this point? Tell us!

