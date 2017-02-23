Perrie Edwards Horrified That Bandmate Gave Zayn A Shoutout After BRIT Win: Report

Oh, no! Little Mix bandmember Jesy Nelson reportedly mentioned Perrie Edwards’ ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in an interview after the BRIT Awards on Feb. 22, and Perrie did NOT take it well. Find out how she responded to the unwanted ‘shoutout to her ex’!

“Shut up! Stop!” Perrie Edwards, 23, reportedly responded when Jesy Nelson, 25, joked “Shout out to ZM!” during a backstage interview after Little Mix won for Best British Single at the BRIT Awards, The Sun claims in a Feb. 23 report. OMG!

Yes, Perrie was not here for the mention of her ex Zayn Malik, 24. “I’m going to kill you,” Perrie allegedly added, feeling “mortified”, and it’s unclear as to whether she said it jokingly or not! Of course, “Shout Out To My Ex” is said to be about Perrie’s highly-publicized split from Zayn, but Perrie is not one to talk about the breakup, so we’re not surprised that she’d be embarrassed by Jesy’s comments.

The interview is described by the outlet as being “booze-fuelled”, and Jesy’s remarks were apparently “drunken”. “I’m so sorry, I’ve had a few bevvies but I don’t care because I’m having the best night of my life,” Jesy reportedly said in the interview. She also had another naughty moment when she “suggestively licked” their BRIT award trophy, saying, “I love this so much,” the newspaper also claims. Oh, my!

I literally have no flippin words for this moment rite here! All I can say is I love these girls more than anyone or anything in the world they are literally my bestest friends in the whole wide bloody world and I cannot believe I got to achieve my dream with them! There's not a better feeling in the world waking up and doing what I love for a living with my 3 best mates and I am forever grateful that I get to share every epic experience with them! The loves of my life literally we flippin did it 🙈😁 here's to the next 5 years with you nutters ❤️ A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

There’s supposedly video of the interview, so we’ll keep you posted if it surfaces!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Perrie was really upset over hearing Zayn’s name mentioned on her big night? Or do you feel like she was just joking? Tell us!