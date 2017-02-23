‘Nashville’: Connie Britton Thanks Rayna For Her ‘Magic’ & ‘Dignity’ After Twist

Courtesy of Instagram

Fans were stunned after the Feb. 23 episode of ‘Nashville’ ended with a shocking twist! To commemorate the occasion, Connie Britton wrote a heartfelt thank you note to her longtime character Rayna James. See for yourself, right here!

Get ready to cry, Nashville fans! We learned that Connie Britton, 49, was officially leaving the show on Feb. 23 when her character Rayna James was killed off at the end of the shocking episode, but we got even more emotional when Connie took to Instagram to send her longtime character a truly touching message.

“Thank you Rayna Jaymes,” she began. “For your magic and your dignity. And thank you to all the creators of Rayna Jaymes, for there were many. Callie Khouri, who gave her life. Deacon, Maddie, Daphne, who shaped her as her family. Teddy, Tandy, Lamar too. Juliette, Scarlett, Bucky and the ones who crafted her into a business woman. Along with countless other compatriots and combatants. And then of course the crew of “Nashville” who brought her to life, every crew member in every department who made Rayna live each week.”

“And then there’s the music,” she continued. “T Bone, Buddy, Tim, Frankie and all the brilliant songwriters who gave Rayna a voice. There was no music, and no Rayna, without you.”

“But finally and most importantly, the fans. You made Rayna. You supported her and loved her and gave her inspiration just as she was able to inspire you,” she gushed. “You were the energy source, the power behind her heart and soul and life. Rayna lived for you. And, from the depths of my heart, I thank you, for her and for me. It has been an honor to be a part of that creation. And as I know she would want it, the show must, and will go on. Long live Rayna Jaymes. #RIPRayna #NashvilleCMT.”

