REX/Shutterstock

The cast list is almost complete! Mr. T (yes, the guy with the epic mohawk) is the latest celeb to join Simone Biles for season 24 of ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ according to a Feb. 22 report. Does the former wrestler have what it takes to win the Mirror Ball trophy?

Thought Mr. T was retired from sports? THINK AGAIN! The 64-year old professional wrestler is coming out of the shadows to bust a move on Dancing With The Stars, according to ET. Surely his competitive spirit will give the other dancers a run for their money! Well, except for Simone Biles ’cause she’s all about taking home the gold, which in this case is the prestigious Mirror Ball trophy. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you this first, but the US Olympian is officially signed up for season 24.

Some of you might be surprised to hear about Mr. T, but he’s actually been a HUGE part of television since the 80’s. He decided to take a break from the silver screen in 2014, so coming to DWTS would be like a career reboot! That’s so exciting! And speaking of shocking returns, did you hear about Maksim Chmerkovskiy? After totally dissing the hit series, the pro dancer will show his face again on set for the sake of his growing family. “I’m going to have a newborn baby,” he gushed. “I never thought I’d be back here in this position. I’m glad I am.”

So, who else is competing? Glad you asked! A cast member from Pretty Little Liars, and a star from Property Brothers or Storage Wars are pretty much set in stone, a series insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com earlier this month, noting that only two or three spots are still open. That means the cast list is nearly complete! Season 24 is gearing up to be the best one yet!

HollywoodLifers, who are you more excited to see on DWTS — Mr. T or Simone?

