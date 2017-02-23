Lily Collins’ Daring Makeup Is Teaching Everyone How To Contour With Blush

REX Shuterstock

Brow goals, lip goals, face goals! Lily Collins rocked the most perfect dramatic makeup look at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 21 and now her makeup artist is teaching you how to recreate the exact look!

Celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles created this gorgeous look on Lily Collins for the formal event and it was flawless. It was dark and dramatic, and highlighted her cheekbones and thick brows.

Lily is a Lancome brand ambassador, so get the look with the following products and tips from Fiona!

For her face, Fiona says: “I used the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Cushion Foundation and Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Camouflage to even out and perfect Lily’s skin. Then, I set the face with Lancôme Translucence Loose Powder Foundation.

Next I swept on a deep rose blush, Lancôme Blush Subtil in Rose Fresque.”

Eyes/Brows:

“I perfected Lily’s incredible brows by adding a bit of Fiona Stiles Beauty Micro-Precision Brow Pencil in Neutral Brown.

For the eyes, I wanted something really glossy, so I used the new Lancôme Le Metallique Lip Lacquers on the eyes in two shades, a deep bronze mixed with a light rose. After that I applied Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara in Excessive Black.”

Finally, “For the lips I wanted something deep, but not too dark so I went with a warm rich brown shade, a modern neutral that tied it all together – Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge in 265 Perfect Fig.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to recreate Lily Collins’ makeup at the Costume Designers Guild Awards?

