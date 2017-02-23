Kylie Jenner Worried Sick Tyga Will Cheat On Her During Tour — How She’s Handling It

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Kylie Jenner got scandalous to remind traveling Tyga what he’s missing and it worked. We’ve got all the details on their long distance relationship right here!

Tyga, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 19, may be oceans apart, but they’ve got an eye on each other. The rapper has been on a tour that has reportedly got Kylie worried. “She’s having a hard time with anxiety since he left, she worries a lot about all the girls around him,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga is in Europe now for his tour and Kylie didn’t go with him,” the insider told us and said that Kylie can get “very jealous.”

Kylie allegedly knew how to get her boyfriend’s attention from anywhere. “She wore lingerie out on the street because she wanted to get papped in it,” the source said. Reportedly “She knew Tyga would see the pictures and get jealous and if she’s jealous she wants him to be jealous too. It’s childish but it works,” the insider told us. Kylie’s plan apparently worked pretty well because Tyga reportedly got on the phone with her soon after.

“He loves her to dress sexy like that for him but when he’s not around he would rather she wear a track suit,” the source said. Guess Tyga prefers his lady “cover up,” when he’s not around around. This isn’t the first time Tyga has reportedly had an issue with Kylie’s tendency to wear revealing clothing or pose provocatively. “He hates it when she poses topless,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. When Kylie posted with no top for a photoshoot for Tyga’s birthday, he loved the pics, but reportedly he’s not a fan of Kylie flaunting her curves.

