Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s Split: Kris Jenner Will ‘Fight’ For Him To Get Custody Of Dream

REX/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner does not mess around when it comes to her kids, especially when her youngest is going through a hard time! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the powerful momager is ready to ‘fight tooth and nail’ for full custody of Dream for Rob Kardashian! Things just got a lot crazier…

Watch out, Blac Chyna, 28, because hurricane Kris Jenner, 61, is brewing! Amid the reports that Rob Kardashian, 29, and Chyna are going through a nasty split, once again, the Kardashian matriarch is finally preparing to take action. “If Rob and Chyna can’t come to an understanding on a fair custody arrangement for Dream, Kris will fight tooth and nail for Rob to get full custody!”, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Dream has brought so much love, joy and happiness into Rob’s life, and there’s no way Kris is going to let Chyna take that away from him.” Yikes!

Rob and Chyna have reportedly called off their wedding for good. And, like we already told you, “Rob has not been taking this well.” In fact, we learned that his family is very concerned for him because the relationship bombshell has made him go off the rails, in terms of his diet and health.

Kris is determined to get full custody for Rob, because at the end of the day, “Dream is a godsend to him,” our source said. “She’s the first thing he thinks of when he wake up and the last thing on his mind when he goes to sleep. Just like Robert Kardashian Sr., Rob Jr. is an amazing father, and Kris will make damn sure that Chyna doesn’t try to deprive him of seeing his daughter.” You don’t mess with the momager…

One of the first reports surfaced on Feb. 16 when “Chyna disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates,” according to Us Weekly, which allegedly left Rob to care for their 3-month-old daughter all by himself.

Since then, a source told us that this time around, their split is much different. Chyna’s head really isn’t into their relationship at this point, the source said, adding that it’s too much stress, drama, arguing and fighting. Ultimately, “she’s done.” Although Rob is upset over the entire thing, reports now claim that he’s taking this time to focus on himself, Dream, and his sock business.

But, hopefully we aren’t on the brink of witnessing a nasty custody battle, because you know, it won’t be pretty. It’s quite obvious by now that the Kardashians are a fierce family, especially when it comes to someone trying to cross them. Remember when Chyna tried to trademark the name “Kardashian”?… that ended in legal docs.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Chyna stand a chance?

