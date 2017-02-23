Kim Kardashian Gets A Car From Dad Robert In The Cutest Throwback Video Ever

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

Robert Kardashian may be gone, but to Kim Kardashian, he is far from forgotten. On the anniversary of what would have been his 73rd birthday, Kim shared an adorable video of the time her dad got her a car for her ‘Sweet 16’ birthday!

While it’s amazing to see 36-year-old Kim Kardashian as a teenager, the real touching part of the video she posted on Feb. 22 to her official website is the love her father, Robert Kardashian, has for his daughter. In celebration of her father’s birthday, Kim revealed the time the late attorney surprised her with a car for her 16th birthday! CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

“The car is outside if you want to go look at it,” Robert said. After blindfolding Kim and leading her out to the parking lot, the future wife of Kanye West, 39, screamed in joy as she saw what her daddy got her. “Happy Birthday!” he said later in the video. “You’re the best. You’re gorgeous. You deserve this automobile and it better be cleaned every week!”

Kim also posted one of the most adorable Kardashian family photos on Twitter. Along with Kris Jenner, 61, (back when she was Kris Kardashian), Kim’s photo showed Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, back when they were kids! Khloe’s hair was frizzy and out of control! Of course, the biggest cutie in the pic was baby Rob Kardashian, 29. How sweet!

Kourt Rob, and Kris also paid tribute to Robert, with the eldest Kardashian sibling writing “Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world!” Considering Robert was rocking a ‘stache bolder than Tom Selleck, 72, it’s no wonder why Kourt tagged the photo “#MoustacheOnFleek” Kris took a more heartfelt approach to remembering her husband, saying that “there’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss you.”

It’s true! Even though Robert passed away from esophageal cancer in 2003, he’s still part of Kardashian family events. On Kim’s birthday in 2016, Kanye surprised his wife by sharing an amazing montage of old Kardashian family videos online. Awww. Kim and Robert’s love is undeniable in the video, and it remains strong nearly 14 years after he passed on.

What do you think about Kim’s video of her father, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it was sweet?

