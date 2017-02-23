Kim Kardashian Supports Rioters After Cop Fired Gun In Clash With Anaheim Teen

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Twitter

Wow! Kim Kardashian doesn’t chime in on controversial news stories very often, so when she does it’s got to be something that really affected her. We’ve got the details on how she’s furious that an off-duty LAPD cop fired his gun near an unarmed teenage boy, and supporting those who are rioting against his actions.

Kim Kardashian sent out an incredibly powerful message to her 50 million Twitter followers Feb. 23 that’s she’s supporting those who are rioting against another police shooting. An off-duty LAPD officer fired off his weapon after manhandling a middle school student in the front yard of his Anaheim, CA home Feb. 22. Video from the incident shows the officer escalating the situation while the boy and his friends begged him to let it go. Eventually one pal tried to tackle the man who was grabbing 13-year-old Christian Dorst by the collar and the off-duty cop whipped out a gun from his waistband and fired it near the growing crowd.

She retweeted a user named Aaron Busby‘s message that, “The police are the biggest gang in the U.S. and they are loyal to their own no matter WHAT. Smh,” and included a link to rioting the night before. Anaheim PD went on tactical alert after a large group of protesters gathered in front of the officer’s home where the shooting took place, having armed members guard the house from the angry crowd. Here’s the tweet that Kim shared with her followers:

The police are the biggest gang in the U.S. and they are loyal to their own no matter WHAT. Smh https://t.co/iIwmUSG2u4 — Aaron Busby (@MrBusby4o8) February 23, 2017

We need extensive mental checks on Cops. If you cant talk to kids without shooting you shouldnt be a cop. #Anaheim pic.twitter.com/4pXv4ueId6 — Tizio Magazine (@TheTizio) February 23, 2017

This video clearly shows the kids trying to deescalate the situation more than the "trained" officer is. #Anaheim pic.twitter.com/ecYu2AEEGR — Brown Saraah (@Brown_Saraah) February 23, 2017

This isn’t the first time Kim has voiced her opinion when it comes to officer involved shootings. Back in July, 2016 she penned an emotional letter to her website following the fatal shootings of unarmed black men by police in several cities including Falcon Heights, MN and Baton Rouge, LA.

“I do not ever want to have to teach my son to be scared of the police, or tell him that he has to watch his back because the people we are told to trust — the people who ‘protect and serve’ — may not be protecting and serving him because of the color of his skin,” Kim passionately wrote in a post titled “#BLACKLIVESMATTER” on her website. As a mom, we’re sure Kim was so disturbed and horrified by what she saw on the video of the Anaheim incident, where one of those kids could have wound up dead at the hands of an unglued cop who wasn’t even on duty!

