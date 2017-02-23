Kim Kardashian Worried Kanye West Is Working Too Hard With New Cosmetics Line

FameFlyNet

Uh oh! Workaholic Kanye West has grand plans to launch a new cosmetics line, but it has wife Kim Kardashian terrified he’s stretching himself too thin. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s afraid that it will put his health in serious jeopardy.

Kylie Jenner‘s going to have some competition in the cosmetics business as brother-in-law Kanye West, 39, is planning to launch a line of makeup, perfumes, lotions and more. Coming just a few months after his breakdown that led to an eight-day psychiatric hospitalization, his wife Kim Kardashian is scared about what taking on all this extra work could do to his mental healing.

“Kanye‘s grand plans for business have Kim worried for Kanye‘s health. Things have been good between Kim and Kanye lately and she admires his ambition, but his latest venture in cosmetics has Kim worried for her husband’s health. She does not want Kanye over-worked or stressed over business deals or involved in anything that could affect his sensitive health situation,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. A close friend of his revealed that Kanye suffered scary memory loss following his medical crisis and that it is just now slowly coming back.

“Kim wants Kanye to spend more time with her and the children and less time starting new businesses that could put his health in jeopardy,” our insider adds. The multi-talented star is such a workaholic, as he just finished his Yeezy Season 5 showing at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, and now he’s already looking to expand his empire even further. TMZ reported Feb. 23 that Kanye filed legal paperwork to start the process of launching the DONDA cosmetics line, named after his mother who passed away in 2007.

Yeezy made his intentions to become a mogul in all areas known over a year ago in a Feb. 2016 Twitter post. He shared that eventually he wants the company to branch out into a massive lifestyle brand, including everything from home furnishings to amusement parks. Kanye always dreams big, but we hope the stress of launching another business doesn’t cause him to have any setbacks!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye should be taking on something as big as launching a cosmetics line so soon after his hospitalization?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.