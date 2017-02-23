Kendall Jenner Flaunts Cleavage In Sheer Lace Lingerie At La Perla

REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner headed to the La Perla show room opening in Milan, Italy on Feb. 23rd and she looked seriously sexy in lace lingerie. We loved Kendall’s sexy sheer outfit from head-to-toe — did you?

Kendall Jenner, 21, headed to the celebration of the La Perla Fall/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection and new flagship boutique located in Milan, Italy on Feb. 23, during Milan Fashion Week. La Perla hosted a collection presentation and unveiling event with campaign stars Kendall, Liu Wen and Mariacarla Boscono.

Kendall is taking Milan Fashion Week by storm and when she’s not strutting down runways, she’s been attending so many events where she looks stunning. Her latest look may just be our favorite! She opted to wear the La Perla SS17 Autografo Bodysuit in Blush with matching SS17 bi-stretch silk skinny pant and two-tone calfskin sandals. The sheer lingerie was totally see-through with a plunging neckline and she showed off massive cleavage. She tucked the one-piece into a pair of high-waisted nude skinny pants and paired the look with black and white ankle-strap sandals.

On top of her entire outfit, Kendall opted to wear a giant brown cropped fur jacket and a cute blue and pink patterned cross-body bag. We love that Kendall went with such a neutral tone for the evening. Aside from her entire outfit being nude, she also threw her hair back into an effortless middle-parted bun and opted out of wearing a drop of makeup and still managed to look flawless.

We love that Kendall is the star of the La Perla campaign and we’ll never forget how gorgeous she looked just a few weeks back at the La Perla runway show during NYFW. She opted to wear a skin-tight sheer bedazzled gown with a crystal embellished belt around her petite waist.

Kendall looked absolutely amazing at the La Perla store opening celebration and we loved her outfit from head-to-toe — did you guys?

