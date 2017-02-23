Kendall Jenner Channels Carmen Sandiego On Fendi Runway

REX Shutterstock/Image Courtesy of PBS

From her international travels to her raven-colored locks and stunning red coat, Kendall Jenner could have easily been mistaken for Carmen Sandiego when she rocked the runway for the Fendi show.



SLAY does not even begin to describe Kendall Jenner on the runway at the Fendi Fall 2017 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, where the major model rocked a monochromatic look from head-to-toe as she stepped out in a red coat that was tailored to perfection with a matching pair of red knee-high boots and a red bag, which was topped off with sunglasses, adding a little mystery to the look. As if we weren’t already coveting the impeccably tailored silhouette, the fur cuffs really left us in awe of the amazing piece of outerwear.

Kendall was in good company on the runway as creative director Karl Lagerfeld recruited a slew of top models, including dynamic sister duo Gigi and Bella Hadid, to walk in the show.

She certainly had us seeing red and reminded us of another iconic brunette — Carmen Sandiego! Kendall and Carmen have way more in common than you might think. Not only have they both left us lusting after their amazing red coats and look perfectly accessorized at all times, but with Kendall’s career as a model her dizzying, jet-setting schedule is one that only Carmen could keep up with! Both Kendall and Carmen are also known for their signature glossy brown locks.

Kendall obviously served up some Carmen Sandiego realness on the runway, but what did you think of her latest look? Let us know and be sure to click through for more of the model’s high-fashion adventures as she jets from NYC to London, Milan and Paris during fashion month.

