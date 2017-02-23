Kellyanne Conway Admits She’s Not A Feminist: They Seem ‘Anti-Male & Pro-Abortion’

Say what?! Kellyanne Conway spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 23, and she refused to refer to herself as a ‘conservative feminist’ during a Q&A session. But why is it so hard for her to accept this title? Find out here!

Kellyanne Conway, 50, was raised by all women and has long been an advocate for women in positions of power, but she does not consider herself a feminist. Donald Trump’s campaign manager made this point abundantly clear during a sit down at he CPAC conference in Washington D.C. on Feb. 23.

“It’s difficult for me to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male and it certainly is very pro-abortion in this context,” she explained. “And I’m neither anti-pale or pro-abortion. There’s an individual feminism, that you make your own choices. I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstance. That’s really, for me, what conservative feminism is all about.”

She added, “I was raised to be a very strong and independent woman without anybody ever saying the word feminist or having a political conversation. We just were taught to be free-thinking, independent, to look at your goals.”

Feminism, by definition, simply means “the theory of political, economical and social equality of the sexes.” By saying she’s not a feminist, Kellyanne is saying she doesn’t want equal rights for women! After all her hard work, does she really believe she doesn’t deserve the same recognition and compensation a man in the same position would get?!

To conclude this segment of her Q&A, Kellyanne attempted to validate why she was against the Women’s March. “One thing that’s been a little disappointing and revealing that I hope will get better is it turns out a lot of women just have a problem with women in power,” she said. “This whole sisterhood, this whole ‘let’s go march for women’s rights,’ just constantly talking about what women look like or what women wear or making fun of their choices or presuming that they’re not as powerful as the men around, this presumptive negativity about women and power, I think, is very unfortunate because let’s just try to access that and have a conversation about it rather than a confrontation about it.”

