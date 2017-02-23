Karrueche’s Shocking Abuse Claims: Police Did ‘S***’ To Stop Chris Brown, Neighbor Says

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Brown’s neighbor has a LOT to say about Karrueche Tran’s claims that the singer was abusive towards her. Kay Cola went on a wild Twitter rant this week, filling fans in on what she allegedly heard coming from Chris’ house when he was dating Kae — and it’s even scarier than we thought.

Karrueche Tran, 28, has been issued a temporary restraining order against Chris Brown, 27, after claiming to a judge that he had been sending her death threats, and also physically abused her while they were dating. Now, Kay Cola, who lives next door to Breezy, is backing up the shocking allegations that Kae went public with earlier this week.

“Some of y’all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueche’s lying,” she wrote. “I’ve heard him beating her myself. I even called the police. I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because i am also a victim of domestic violence. Some of y’all are so so delusional defending this man! It’s sick! He will never get help or change because of yes man and weirdos like y’all.”

See some of Kay’s tweets here:

Some of y'all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I've heard him beating her myself. I even called the police: — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because i am also a victim of domestic violence — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Some of y'all are so delusional defending this man! It's sick! He will never get help or change because of yes man and weirdos like y'all — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I never spoke up, cause I didn't feel it was my place but hearing y'all say she's lying I can't just sit by and watch this — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I even got into it with Chris because his loud ass used 2 wake up my daughter. He was rude as fuck & I had known him since he was a kid — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

The point is, stop defending these assholes and always blaming the woman. It's sad & sick, & is why women don't speak out — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Women literally get murdered by men who act like this and y'all thing it's cute or she just wants attention gtfoh — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I don't regret sticking up for Karrueche or telling the truth. Whatever comes with it. I stand for what's right at all times — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Y'all wonder why celebs get away with so much, because of weirdos like u putting them on a pedestal letting them get away with this crap — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

If you're really a Chris Brown fan u would want him to get help, not make excuses for everything he does. That's real love. — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Who ever think any1 who speaks out on domestic violence rape abuse or molestation 2 get famous is delusional — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 22, 2017

When one Instagram user questioned Kay about how come she never spoke out about all this before if it bothered her so much, she fired back. “It wasn’t my place to speak on her issues however now that she is speaking on it I can’t sit by and watch people say she’s lying,” she explained. “That’s what’s wrong with our society. The police didn’t do s*** they have been called out several times, do your research Hollywood Police Station. I spoke to her about it and sent people upstairs and even went upstairs myself.”

A court date has been set for Karrueche and Chris’ case on March 9. Chris has denied the allegations.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Karrueche and Kay’s claims about Chris? Or do you think this was blown out of proportion?

