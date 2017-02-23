Karrueche’s Shocking Abuse Claims: Police Did ‘S***’ To Stop Chris Brown, Neighbor Says

Chris Brown’s neighbor has a LOT to say about Karrueche Tran’s claims that the singer was abusive towards her. Kay Cola went on a wild Twitter rant this week, filling fans in on what she allegedly heard coming from Chris’ house when he was dating Kae — and it’s even scarier than we thought.
Karrueche Tran, 28, has been issued a temporary restraining order against Chris Brown, 27, after claiming to a judge that he had been sending her death threats, and also physically abused her while they were dating. Now, Kay Cola, who lives next door to Breezy, is backing up the shocking allegations that Kae went public with earlier this week.
“Some of y’all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueche’s lying,” she wrote. “I’ve heard him beating her myself. I even called the police. I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because i am also a victim of domestic violence. Some of y’all are so so delusional defending this man! It’s sick! He will never get help or change because of yes man and weirdos like y’all.”
When one Instagram user questioned Kay about how come she never spoke out about all this before if it bothered her so much, she fired back. “It wasn’t my place to speak on her issues however now that she is speaking on it I can’t sit by and watch people say she’s lying,” she explained. “That’s what’s wrong with our society. The police didn’t do s*** they have been called out several times, do your research Hollywood Police Station. I spoke to her about it and sent people upstairs and even went upstairs myself.”
A court date has been set for Karrueche and Chris’ case on March 9. Chris has denied the allegations.
