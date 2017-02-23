‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s Expecting Baby #3 — Her Emotional Message

Courtesy of Instagram/ kaillowry.com

It’s official! ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry finally revealed on Feb. 23 that she has another bun in the oven! We have all the details on her emotional confession, the betrayal of her loved ones, how her exes have reacted and more, right here!

Congratulations are in order for Kailyn Lowry! The 24-year-old Teen Mom 2 star took to her blog on Feb. 23 to reveal the truth after reports claimed that she was pregnant with the child of the man she cheated on her husband Javi Marroquin with, and she really is expecting her third baby!

“I am pregnant,” said Kailyn “Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

Kailyn also addressed the fact that the public found out before she wanted them to, saying “I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines.”

Her soon to be ex-husband Javi took to Twitter before the announcement to say “I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird.” Ouch. She responded to that in the post as well, saying “I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made.”

So far, Kailyn does not know what gender her baby will be, but her “boys are so excited” about their new sibling. As for Kail, she still has big plans for the next year. “This doesn’t mean I won’t graduate and my plans have changed,” she said. “I still will continue to focus on school with my graduation in May, my brand, and my books.”

Kailyn did not reveal who the father of the child is, but previous reports claim that it is the man she cheated on Javi with. She says that she has not spoken to Javi about it, so it’s not his. She also says that she has spoken to Jo about it, so it isn’t his either. Only time will tell!

