Kailyn Lowry Expecting Baby #3 With Man She Cheated On Husband With — Shocking Report

Courtesy of Instagram

Wait what? A wild new report claims that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her 3rd child! But the craziest part? The reported baby daddy is non other than the mystery guy she allegedly cheated with when she was married to Javi Marroquin! Talk about a twisted love triangle. Find out here why fans are convinced!

Kailyn Lowry, 24, is reportedly pregnant with baby number three, according to RadarOnline! The publication claims that multiple sources of theirs who are close to the Teen Mom 2 star can confirm that she’s expecting, and they ALSO say they know who the baby daddy is! If the rumors are true, this new addition will join big brothers Isaac, 7, from Kailyn’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, from her marriage to ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

But what everyone’s most curious about is who the baby daddy is, and sources claim it’s the mystery man Javi caught in his and Kailyn’s home earlier during the current season of Teen Mom 2. Yikes! Fans began to speculate that Kailyn may be pregnant in January when the reality star shared a photo of a baby girl on Twitter and admitted that she changed her mind about welcoming more children.

Bringing up the subject again during the Teen Mom after show earlier this month, she confirmed that she would be open to having more kids despite divorcing Javi because he wanted to have another baby. Could she have been dropping pregnancy hints all along? And if that’s not enough, some believe the mother-of-two appeared to have a baby bump on social media as well as at after show appearances.

“Anyone else think Kail looks pregnant?” one user reportedly tweeted during the latest live special. Another asked, “Why does Kail look pregnant?” And finally, Kailyn herself added fuel to the fire when she tweeted “I may not have always made the best choices, but I will say today I’m happy and my heart is so full. Remember that life’s greatest lessons are usually learned at the worst time and from the worst mistakes.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kailyn’s reps and have not yet received a response.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked by these pregnancies rumors? Do think Kailyn’s actually expecting another child?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.