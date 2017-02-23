Look who’s laughing now! After being spotted with a mysterious stain on his sweats, Justin Bieber is totally giving into the hype that he wet himself. Turns out, the joke’s on us because ‘you ain’t cool unless you pee your pants.’ Check it out!

FINALLY someone is writing the official rules on how to be cool! Now that Justin Bieber, 22, has seen the photos of himself with a wet stain on his sweatpants, he’s using Instagram to give into the joke in a hilarious way. “You ain’t cool unless you pee your pants,” he captioned a photo of himself Photoshopped next to Adam Sandler, who also has a curious mark on his jeans. We totally knew Justin’s return to Instagram would be epic, and this meme just proves he’s able to laugh at himself.

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

Of course there’s a very high chance that the stain on his sweatpants is a water mark, since he was reportedly playing basketball with friends earlier in the day. As the “What Do U Mean” crooner walked back to his Range Rover, photographers asked him a lot of questions about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, but strangely mentioned nothing about the stain — such a bummer! Justin remained completely silent as he got into his car in West Hollywood and drove away.

It’s unlike the tattooed heartthrob to keep quiet about his feelings, but after getting into a nasty fight on Grammy night, he’s chosen to lay low. The last thing Justin needs right now is more trouble or drama! To get away from it all, Justin took a solo vacation to Acapulco, Mexico where he flaunted his washboard abs and NEW platinum dye job at the Banyan Tree Cabo Marques Hotel. Seems like Selena and The Weeknd are the LAST things on his mind! Enjoy that vacay, Justin!

HollywoodLifers, don’t you love that Justin can laugh at himself?!