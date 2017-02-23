Justin Bieber Pees His Pants? See The Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction

SplashNews

Justin Bieber’s going to be SO pissed when he sees this — literally! While strolling through West Hollywood, the singer was spotted with an unusual stain on his sweatpants near his crotch. Did he pee his pants? Check out the pic and tell us what YOU think!

Stars are just like us, meaning you gotta go when you gotta go. Justin Bieber, 22, was enjoying a chill day off in West Hollywood when he may have let a little TOO lose. Let’s just come right out and say it, the singer appears to have wet his pants based on the unusually large stain right around his…ya’ know. Many of you are probably thinking it’s just a water stain, which is the more mature reaction so good for you! Your mind isn’t totally in the gutter yet! SEE THE MYSTERIOUS STAIN HERE.

The only thing worse that peeing your pants in public is doing so in VERY expensive clothing! Those grey sweatpants Justin’s wearing cost FOUR HUNDRED FREAKIN’ DOLLARS, according to TMZ. That’s what some people pay for RENT! The site also explains that the platinum blonde hunk was playing basketball earlier, which suggests he was drinking tons of water that could have lead to that unfortunate stain. The counter argument is that Justin isn’t holding any type of water container on his walk back to the car (a super swanky matte grey Stealth Rover). If the singer’s sweatpants cost $400, imagine what he spent on that ride!

So, if we had to take a poll on what’s more embarrassing, is it wetting yourself or running into your ex and their new significant other at a party? Unfortunately, BOTH those things happened to Justin! During a post-Grammys party on Feb. 12, the “Sorry” crooner bumped into Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at hotspot 1OAK nightclub in LA. Thankfully everyone handled themselves very cordially, although it must have been an awkward moment!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think that’s a pee stain or something else on Justin’s pants?

