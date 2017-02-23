Back together again! Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber attended the same church service on Feb. 22, adding fuel to the speculation that they may be hooking up once again. Do you think there’s something going on here…or are they just friends with similar interests?!

Scott Disick, 33, was nowhere in sight as Kourtney Kardashian, 37, arrived to a late night church service in Los Angeles on Feb. 22. Instead, the reality star was reunited with her former fling, Justin Bieber, 22, at the worship center! The pair were photographed arriving separately, but they’ve attended services together multiple times, so we can imagine that they hung out once they were inside. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Fresh off his trip to Mexico for the Purpose tour, Justin dressed down in light-wash jeans and a sweatshirt, showing off his buzzed-blonde hair as he stepped out of the back of an SUV. Meanwhile, Kourtney looked stunning in a pair of high-waisted olive pants and a sheer black shirt, with her long hair cascading down in waves.

Although the singer and reality star never confirmed that they were involved romantically, they weren’t exactly subtle about their weeks of hanging out in 2015 and 2016. During the time they were rumored to be hooking up, she was even spotted leaving his hotel in the wee hours of the morning!

Things cooled off between the pair for awhile, though, and at the end of 2016, it even seemed like Kourt might be getting back together with Scott — until he started partying and cozying up to other women again, of course. Now, the 33-year-old has been MIA for weeks, and Kourtney and Justin were back together again (also at church) on Feb. 8. Whatever’s going on between them certainly seems like it could just be amicable — plus, he’s heading back out on his world tour in a few days — but this love triangle definitely has us quite confused!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin and Kourtney attending church together? Do you think they’re hooking up again?