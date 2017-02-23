Josh Murray Moving Back In With Amanda Stanton After Reunion? See Cryptic Tweet

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Are they back on? ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ stars Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton seem closer to reconciling after their heartbreaking Dec. 2016 split. You’ve got to see the cryptic tweet he posted just days after the pair was spotted having a romantic PDA filled date.

Awww! We are totally rooting for Josh Murray, 32, and Amanda Stanton, 27, to get back together after calling off their engagement shortly before the holidays. They sure looked like a couple very much in love Feb. 19, when they were photographed making out after a romantic dinner, then strolling arm in arm down Sunset Boulevard. While she might not be sporting her diamond ring just yet, Josh gave a cryptic hint that things are back on Feb. 22, tweeting “Crazies stick with crazies,” before mentioning that he had more packing to do. OOOOHH!!! Wouldn’t it be amazing if he was moving in with Amanda?

Crazies stick with crazies #breakovermorepackingtodo — Josh Allan Murray (@JoshAllanMurray) February 23, 2017

The gorgeous couple became engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise season three and Josh moved all the way from Atlanta to Southern California to be close to Amanda and her two daughters Kinsley, four, and Charlie, three. He seemed to relish the role of future stepdad to the girls and it had to be so hard on them when he and their mom split up. As a result they’re taking their time getting back together, as Josh told Entertainment Tonight Feb. 20 that they “don’t want to fully dive into anything” for fear of confusing the kids.

When Amanda confirmed their breakup news to ET in Jan. 2017, she said that, “We were just very different people and things didn’t work out,” but it looks like there’s still plenty of heat and chemistry between the pair. Fingers crossed that with more time to date and rediscover each other that they’ll find a way to make things work again!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Josh and Amanda will get back together?

