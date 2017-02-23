Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J’s Love For Baby Bonnie Bella Brought Them Back Together

Thu, February 23, 2017 10:46am EST by Lauren Cox 1 Comment
Joseline Hernandez Stevie J Together Again
Image Courtesy of Instagram
View Gallery
8 Photos

Love is in the air… again! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J’s beautiful baby girl, Bonnie Bella, has brought them back together once again.

Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, seem to be endlessly drawn to each other. After a brief split, a baby, and rumors that Joseline was dating women, the pair rekindled their romance — and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details. The sweetest part? It was their newborn daughter, Bonnie Bella, who brought them back into each other’s hearts.

“Things have been going good with them ever since Bonnie was born,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After she came around things immediately started getting better between them. They both tried hard to let the anger go, their love for her brought them back together.” Aw, that’s such great news!

PICS: See The Latest From ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’

Even better? The source added, “Stevie’s been amazing with Bonnie, he’s doing more than his share and that means a lot to Joseline. He’s so good with Bonnie it’s hard for her to stay mad at him.” That is so sweet to hear, and we’re sure that baby Bonnie is very happy to have both her parents around.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported on February 10, Joseline was considering getting back together with Stevie. Sources told us at the time that she still “has feelings” for Stevie, and that a lot of their friends thought they would be getting back together sooner rather than later. Looks like they were right!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Joseline and Stevie J getting back together? Comment below!

More Joseline Hernandez News:

Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J Having Another Baby After Reconciling? They Both Want More
Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J: Their Wild Sex Life Is Hotter Than Ever After Reconciling
Joseline Hernandez & Ex Stevie J Back Together? -- She Sweetly Kisses Him In Intimate Pic

ad