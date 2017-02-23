Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J’s Love For Baby Bonnie Bella Brought Them Back Together

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Love is in the air… again! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J’s beautiful baby girl, Bonnie Bella, has brought them back together once again.

Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, seem to be endlessly drawn to each other. After a brief split, a baby, and rumors that Joseline was dating women, the pair rekindled their romance — and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details. The sweetest part? It was their newborn daughter, Bonnie Bella, who brought them back into each other’s hearts.

“Things have been going good with them ever since Bonnie was born,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After she came around things immediately started getting better between them. They both tried hard to let the anger go, their love for her brought them back together.” Aw, that’s such great news!

Even better? The source added, “Stevie’s been amazing with Bonnie, he’s doing more than his share and that means a lot to Joseline. He’s so good with Bonnie it’s hard for her to stay mad at him.” That is so sweet to hear, and we’re sure that baby Bonnie is very happy to have both her parents around.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported on February 10, Joseline was considering getting back together with Stevie. Sources told us at the time that she still “has feelings” for Stevie, and that a lot of their friends thought they would be getting back together sooner rather than later. Looks like they were right!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Joseline and Stevie J getting back together? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.