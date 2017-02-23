Joseline Hernandez Shares Throwback Clip Of Hot Scene With Benjamin Bratt On ‘Star’

Look away, Stevie J! Joseline Hernandez shared a throwback clip of her hot scene with Benjamin Bratt on ‘Star’ on Feb. 22, and their on-screen chemistry is off the charts. The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stunner is clearly taking her acting role seriously!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, is taking the television world by storm! The reality star must have enjoyed watching herself again on the Feb. 22 episode of Star, since she shared a throwback clip of her hot scene with co-star Benjamin Bratt, 53. Joseline plays Michelle on the hit series, a money-hungry woman with a connection to big-time manager Jahil Rivera, portrayed by Benjamin. In a tension-filled moment from the Dec. 14 episode, she’s ticked that Jahil brings a woman named Cotton over to her house, but quickly forgives thanks to his Rico Suave ways.

She suitably captioned the clip, “Every Wednesday is getting juicer and juicer.” Joseline is known for flaunting on-screen PDA with Stevie J, so it’s definitely an adjustment for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans. The Puerto Rican princess clearly dedicated herself to the role, even switching up her famous accent. It was a big honor, since she made her official acting debut in the premiere episode of Lee Daniels’ series. Joseline also reprised her role for the Feb. 22 episode.

“You just gotta do your own thing and then you’ll be successful like me, and then you’ll end up having your own show and then you’ll end up doing something for Lee Daniels on FOX,” she told VH1.com in May 2016. Joseline added, “And be yourself and then people will really gravitate to you and then you won’t be here today and they vote your ass off the island next week.”

Meanwhile, Joseline and Stevie J don’t appear to be in the midst of a nasty split anymore, as of Feb. 21. The starlet shocked her followers by posting a romantic photo with her ex, where he was all smiles when she kissed him! She captioned the sweet photo with the hashtag, “bonnie bella parents,” which is a great sign they’re still happy while co-parenting their baby girl, Bonnie Bella.

