Whoa! Are we looking at a ghost? John Travolta was out in NYC filming ‘The Life & Death Of John Gotti’ on Feb. 22 and OMG did he look just like the mobster! Check out the pics here!

John Travolta, 63, is clearly the perfect actor to play the notorious mobster John Gotti in the upcoming biopic, The Life & Death Of John Gotti. Just look at how a little makeup, hairstyling and a wardrobe change completely transformed the People vs. O.J. Simpson actor into the late mob boss while shooting the film in New York City on Feb. 22.

John rocked a double breasted black suit, a white collared shirt, a black and white patterned tie and matching pocket square, and black patent leather dress shoes. Topping off the look was just a little aging makeup and some gray hair. Boom, ya got Gotti!

Not on set that day was Kelly Preston, 54, John’s real life wife of 26 years, who will be playing Victoria, Gotti’s wife. But my, oh my, had she been there she wouldn’t have even recognized her hubby! The film will be even more of a family affair as their daughter Ella Bleu, 16, will star as Gotti’s first daughter, Angel.

John has stuck with this project for six years now, all while many blockbuster stars came and went. Nick Cassavetes, Joe Johnston and Barry Levinson were all set to be directors at one time or another, and Oscar winners Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Anthony Hopkins were all set to star, until they left due to an endless change of start dates for principal photography. Lindsay Lohan was even attached to play Victoria at one point! Can you imagine how different that film would have been?

We cannot wait to see what John is able to bring out of this larger than life story and character. After all, if he’s stuck with the biopic this long, he certainly deserves to have it be a smash hit.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see the new biopic starring John as Gotti? Give us all your thoughts below!

