‘Teen Mom’ Star Javi Marroquin Breaks Silence On Ex Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy

Kailyn Lowry shocked ‘Teen Mom’ fans on Feb. 23 by officially announcing that she’s expecting a third child after splitting with husband Javi Marroquin. Now, her ex is speaking out about the shocking news. See his response, right here!

Wow, we are still stunned that Kailyn Lowry, 24, is pregnant again. Even more so that she’s almost halfway through her pregnancy! The Teen Mom 2 star revealed the shocking news on Feb. 23 in a lengthy blog post, and in it she reveals that she has not discussed the pregnancy with her husband Javi Marroquin, who she filed for divorce from in Dec. 2016.

Now, Javi is responding to the shocking news online, and though he’s not willing to open up completely, he still has no problem throwing a little subtle shade. “lol, y’all aren’t getting anything from me!” tweeted Javi, with a “zip-lipped” emoji and “it will all play out.” He also made it clear that he only wants to focus on his son with Kailyn and pour his energy into work. “I’m focused on Lincoln, work, and Crossfit. Ask me questions about that.”

lol y'all aren't getting anything from me! 🤐 it will all play out. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 23, 2017

I'm focused on Lincoln,work,and Crossfit. Ask me questions about that. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 23, 2017

However, he did reveal slightly more on Instagram where he posted a super sweet pic of Lincoln moments after the pregnancy news broke that he would get another sibling with the message “My son, Follow your dreams I’ll pick up the pieces for you Love, your daddy.” Is he saying that the fact that his mom is having another child will break him? We’re sure there will be more to come from Javi.

My son, Follow your dreams I'll pick up the pieces for you Love, your daddy A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

However, days before the official news, Javi complained online that Kailyn is having another child when they broke up because she said she didn’t want one. She clapped back at that saying ” I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage.” Yikes!

