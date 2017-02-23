Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Co-Star Jake McLaughlin After Birth Of Baby #4: Cute Pic

Courtesy of ABC

Jake McLaughlin is a 4-time dad! After the ‘Quantico’ star’s wife Stephanie gave birth to the couple’s 4th bundle of joy — a baby GIRL — his co-star Priyanka Chopra welcomed the little one into the world with the SWEETEST message & pic. Check our her touching words here — your heart may just melt!

Welcome to the Quanitco fam! Jake McLaughlin, 34, and his wife Stephanie officially welcomed their fourth child — and third daughter — into the world on Feb. 20, announcing the news on Feb. 23. And one of the first people to congratulate the actor was his very own co-star Priyanka Chopra, 34. Taking to Twitter, the brunette beauty shared a super sweet pic of Stephanie in the hospital with all four of her and Jake’s kids.

Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family..Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan pic.twitter.com/kxbYXrV9gj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 23, 2017

“Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family..Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. # rowen # reagan # logan,” Priyanka tweeted. And seriously, how adorable is the new addition’s name? Freya, according to NamBerry.com means “noble woman” and is a popular name in the U.K. Little Freya joins big sisters Rowan and Reagan and big brother Logan.

Jake and Stephanie tied the knot back in 2004 and still reside in his hometown located near Sacramento in Northern California — which fyi is a seven-hour drive from Hollywood. On Quantico, which premiered in 2015, Jake plays a retired marine-turned-FBI recruit named Ryan Booth. Priyanka is his love interest, and the show will resume its second season on March 20 after a hiatus. Congrats again to the happy couple, we’re so excited for the newly-expanded family!

